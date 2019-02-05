× Exploding vape pen kills Texas man, medical examiner says

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas man died after a vape pen exploded in his face and severed a major artery, WFAA reported.

The grandmother of William Brown, 24, told WFAA he borrowed her car to run errands and stopped to buy a vape pen. When he went back to his car to use the vape pen the battery exploded, she said.

“He popped it and it exploded, and that’s when it shot across his mouth,” Alice Brown said.

“When they X-rayed him, they found the stem, the metal embedded to where the blood flows up to the brain,” Alice Brown said. “I miss him already, and knowing he won’t open that door and come through it ever again is the hardest part.”

The vape store – Smoke and Vape DZ – refused to comment to WFAA about the incident.