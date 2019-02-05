× Courthouse closes early due to bedbugs falling out of lawyer’s clothes

ROGERS COUNTY, Neb. – A courthouse in Nebraska closed early Monday due to bed bugs that were coming out of a lawyer’s clothes.

KMTV reported that Rogers County courthouse officials closed the courthouse at noon until the bed bugs were gone.

The lawyer came to the third-floor courtroom with bugs falling out of his clothing, according to authorities.

“Hard to imagine someone doesn’t know, you know that some bed bugs are crawling all over them certainly in abundance,” Sheriff Walton said.

Mike Clarke, head of security for the Rogers County Courthouse, said the attorney was non-responsive to the situation.

“I don’t even think he cared,” Clarke said.

Exterminators were called to the 90,000-square-foot building and worked through the night to get rid of the pests. The courthouse reopened the next day.

There is no word on who will pay for the exterminators or what is being done for cases that had to be rescheduled.