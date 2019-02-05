Become Royal Caribbean’s world-travelling ‘shore explorer’ — and make $136,000 a year

See the world and make six-figures doing!
Royal Caribbean is on the hunt for someone to with a sense of adventure to become a “shore explorer.”
View this post on Instagram
APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN for the Royal Caribbean #ShoreExplorer Apprentice-ship! 🚨 . Think you’ve got what it takes to be the ultimate experience hunter? 🗺📌 . Share your best travel experience as a post, story or IGTV tagging @RoyalCaribbeanUK and #ShoreExplorer to apply! . T&Cs apply.
The intrepid explorer would rake in $136,000 a year, according to the cruise line.
Representatives for the United Kingdom branch of the cruise line announced the opening on Feb. 4 on Instagram, calling it an “apprentice-ship.”
Applicants have until March 1 to toss their hat in the ring to become a “shore explorer.”
Entrants have to be at least 21 years old, have a valid passport and be, unfortunately for the rest of the world, be a U.K. citizen to be eligible for consideration.
View this post on Instagram
Today is the day!! @royalcaribbeanuk have just opened applications for an epic new role: the #ShoreExplorer Apprentice-ship programme. It's a search similar to the internship which ran two years ago and completely changed my life, taking me on some incredible adventures! The successful candidate will have the opportunity to seek out & test extraordinary shore experiences in the most jaw-dropping destinations across the globe – including Alaska, Japan, Dubai and the Caribbean – while getting paid equivalent to a 6 figure yearly salary. I am also happy to announce that I will be one of the judges and one lucky candidate will be accompanied by myself on part of their extraordinary journey around the world. Head over to the @royalcaribbeanuk page or search #ShoreExplorer for all the details on how to enter. Good luck! T&Cs apply. Visit @royalcaribbeanuk for more info.
“Think you’ve got what it takes to be the ultimate experience hunter? Share your best travel experience as a post, story or IGTV tagging @RoyalCaribbeanUK and #ShoreExplorer to apply,” the caption reads.
From May to August 2019, the lucky hire will get to pay a visit to Pefect Day at CocoCay, Alaska in the United States, Lisbon in Portugal, Norway, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Osaka in Japan, according to the official rules.
Not only that, the company will cover hotel stays, meals, non-alcoholic drinks, Wi-Fi and daily allowance of £50, or about $65, per day.
Then, once all is said and done, the hire will get a £6,000 prize payment, or about $7,769.
Business Insider reports the shore explorer will bring in £104,000, or about $136,000, a year.
View this post on Instagram
In celebration of @royalcaribbeanuk brand new #ShoreExplorer Apprentice-ship search, I will be posting a selection of my favourite images over the next few days giving you a glimpse into some of the amazing adventures that I have been on. These will be split into different categories of what you can experience and explore on a holiday with Royal Caribbean. First up, where I'm sure everyone would like to be right now is 'Explore the beach'. This was taken on the beautiful island of Cozumel, Mexico, just before taking the plunge into the amazing blue waters for a snorkel. If you think you have what it takes to become the new #ShoreExplorer then start posting your best travel experiences on Instagram using the hashtag #ShoreExplorer and tagging @royalcaribbeanuk Full T&Cs can be found on the Royal Caribbean page.
Visit the Royal Caribbean website to learn more about how to enter.