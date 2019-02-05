Become Royal Caribbean’s world-travelling ‘shore explorer’ — and make $136,000 a year

See the world and make six-figures doing!

Royal Caribbean is on the hunt for someone to with a sense of adventure to become a “shore explorer.”

The intrepid explorer would rake in $136,000 a year, according to the cruise line.

Representatives for the United Kingdom branch of the cruise line announced the opening on Feb. 4 on Instagram, calling it an “apprentice-ship.”

Applicants have until March 1 to toss their hat in the ring to become a “shore explorer.”

Entrants have to be at least 21 years old, have a valid passport and be, unfortunately for the rest of the world, be a U.K. citizen to be eligible for consideration.

“Think you’ve got what it takes to be the ultimate experience hunter? Share your best travel experience as a post, story or IGTV tagging @RoyalCaribbeanUK and #ShoreExplorer to apply,” the caption reads.

From May to August 2019, the lucky hire will get to pay a visit to Pefect Day at CocoCay, Alaska in the United States, Lisbon in Portugal, Norway, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Osaka in Japan, according to the official rules.

Not only that, the company will cover hotel stays, meals, non-alcoholic drinks, Wi-Fi and daily allowance of £50, or about $65, per day.

Then, once all is said and done, the hire will get a £6,000 prize payment, or about $7,769.

Business Insider reports the shore explorer will bring in £104,000, or about $136,000, a year.

Visit the Royal Caribbean website to learn more about how to enter.