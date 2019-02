× Win a VIP Experience to the 2020 Daytona 500®!

FOX8 and NASCAR want to send you to the Great American race! Enter now at NASCAR.com/Fox8WGHP for a chance to win a VIP experience at the 2020 Daytona 500®! Prize includes airfare, hotel, accommodations, race and VIP experience tickets for you and a guest!

Enter between now and February 17th.