Video shows Asheboro man holding burglary suspects at gunpoint outside of home

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Home intruders got an unexpected surprise after breaking into an Asheboro home.

The suspects were met with a gun drawn once they exited the home. Stephen Routh watches over his parent’s home on McKnight street and after getting a call about some unusual people on the property he made his way to see what was going.

Once he arrived, he saw three suspects trying to leave out of the back door.

That’s when he held them at gunpoint and ordered them onto the ground while talking with 911 dispatchers.

“I had the gun and they were coming out, and as soon as they saw the big gun pointed at them, their hands went up," said Routh.

Cell phone video captured the intense moments.

Asheboro police responded to the burglary Sunday afternoon on McKnight Street.

Before the suspects encountered Routh, they ransacked the inside of the home leaving glass shattered everywhere.

“It is a terrible mess — all the drawers are screwed, cabinets drawers have been open, stuff thrown out, papers everywhere,” said Routh as he showed the damages inside the house.

The suspects did not take anything of value before they tried to escape, leaving Routh confused over what the suspects were after.

“They know this is not their home. They know they had no business in here, and they mentioned they just thought they would just go in there and look around,” said Routh.

Routh said the situation could have turned out worse but hopes criminals learn an important lesson from this incident.

“There have been too many instances lately of home invasions and these like this where they get caught. And some people have been shot and killed especially those home invasions … People are not taking this mess anymore,” said Routh.

Asheboro police are actively investigating this case.