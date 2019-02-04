UNCG student thought there was a ghost in her apartment, but it was a man living in her closet and wearing her clothes

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A junior at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro thought she had a ghost in her apartment.

She kept finding things out of place or missing – until she found out a man had been living in her closet – and wearing her clothes.

Andrew Clyde Swofford, 30, was jailed in Guilford County under a $26,000 bond on multiple charges including breaking and entering, possessing stolen goods and larceny.

The women who live at the apartment said they think he might have picked a lock, since they always lock the door and nothing was broken.

The women said they are now leaving the apartment and don’t feel safe after the bizarre encounter.

Back in December, the women changed their locks when they said they found two men in their apartment that they didn’t know.

The leasing office confirmed that they heard about the incident and changed the locks, but did not file a police report.

Burkely Communities, the property management company, said they are looking into both incidents.

The women said they are happy that the suspect is in custody. Swofford’s next court date is Feb. 28.