In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the Target App which may charge more based on how close you are to a Target, a major U.S. power company which was fine for not preparing enough before a computer hack and more retail bankruptcies which may be on the horizon.
Target app may charge based on distance to store, major power company fined for computer hack and more
-
Walmart and Target sued over toys allegedly containing lead, Amazon extends free holiday shipping and more
-
Facebook tops list of most used apps of 2018, Google data centers to run on 1.6 million solar panels and more
-
Gas prices drop amid easing tensions with Iran, Amazon may split headquarters between 2 cities and more
-
Food stamp participation hits 10-year low, FDA plans to ban most flavored e-cigarettes and more
-
Study finds least happy tech workers work for Snapchat, Amazon patents mobile delivery buses and more
-
-
Oreo accused of hiding rival cookies, Facebook may face ‘record-setting fine’ and more
-
Disney parks may be pricing out customers, Apple value plunges and more
-
UNC extends apparel deal with Nike, Amazon’s Whole Foods purchase may not be paying off and more
-
Gas prices reach lowest point of 2018, the toll cyber crimes take on North Carolina and more
-
Walmart brings in more delivery services, food recalls are on the rise and more
-
-
Netflix hikes subscriber prices, online holiday spending breaks records and more
-
Study determines which age group shares more ‘fake news,’ NC professors get paid the most at Duke and more
-
Blue Apron launches cheaper meal kit, M&M’s launches new flavors and more