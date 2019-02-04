× Small private plane flips, crashes on North Carolina coast

KNOTTS ISLAND, N.C. — A pilot crashed on an island on the NC coast Sunday afternoon, managing to escape injury despite his plane landing upside-down, WLOS reports.

The Currrituck County fire chief says that around 5 p.m Sunday, units from Currituck County Fire-EMS, along with Knotts Island volunteers, were dispatched to Island Bay Lane on Knotts Island in response to a reported plane crash.

Fire and EMS units arrived a short time later to find a small private aircraft intact but inverted, in the marsh off of Knight’s Point. The pilot and sole occupant of the Cessna aircraft was uninjured and was able to get out of the plane on his own prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

The pilot was assisted back onto dry land with a ladder.

The flight originated from the Suffolk Executive Airport in Suffolk, Virginia, and experienced mechanical trouble while flying near the island.

The crash is under investigation by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the National Transportation Safety Board.