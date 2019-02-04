Search continues for suspects accused of robbing multiple Greensboro businesses, including Herbie’s Place restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro police believe several armed suspects are behind about 20 commercial robberies in the city since November.

Police said many of the robberies included convenience stores, Family Dollar locations and Herbie's Place restaurant.

Staff at Herbie's say one waitress was held at gunpoint on January 17, while another was forced to open the register.

“It’s scary, and it’s sad to see our employees like that on the floor and have these two guys running around here,” said employee Amanda Rogers.

Police said that the suspects worked quickly, often leaving the scene in just a few minutes.

“What we believe could be happening, they could be parking in or around the targeted location, maybe in the neighborhood,” said Deputy Chief James Hinson Jr.

Crime Stoppers is now offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

“When we look at crime, of course it’s frustrating that approximately 20 of these have taken place in our city, and our detectives are continuing to follow leads, and some of those leads we’re actively following up on,” Hinson said.

Rogers said she hoped other businesses took precautions with the suspects still on the loose.

“What scares me is that they’re going to keep doing this until someone gets hurt, or maybe they get hurt,” she said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.