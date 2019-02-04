Progress can be seen on State Street in Greensboro as revitalization continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Just a few miles north of downtown Greensboro you’ll find State Street. It is an area that was once a vibrant spot in town that lost some of its luster.

Now, if you visit the location, you will likely see crews renovating buildings, new businesses and coming soon signs.

We first told you about some the expected changes when Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Company announced it would be moving into the area.

“We really like this neighborhood and kind a wanted to be a part of an up-and-coming neighborhood,” said Mark Gibb, the brewery’s owner.

Since opening in May, Gibb has already witnessed the growth.

“The landlords are putting their money into the buildings and sprucing them up a little bit,” Gibb said.

The owner of Kathy & Associates, a hair salon that’s been there since 2010, has noticed a difference too.

“I couldn't find a place to park today,” said Kathy Flack.

Not only in the amount to people, but the variety coming through.

“We see different age brackets,” Flack said.

People will likely see much younger crowd at Wonderland Bookshop. The business just opened in October.

“We liked the vibe of State Street,” said Amy Lamb, the co-owner. “It's very walkable. It's in a neighborhood. It's very family oriented and we just thought it was a perfect size location. I just love the fact that they are really trying to bring the whole energy back to State Street and we're excited to be part of that.”

Lamb met with other business owners recently including Mark Gibb. They’d like to start a merchant’s association and have more events in the area to bring people in.

“Kind of have a sort of re-introduction of State Street,” Gibb said.

Some of the older buildings in the area are being renovated. The same people own most the properties with the green awnings. Last time we spoke with them, they said the goal is to eventually renovate them all.