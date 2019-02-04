× Police arrest third suspect after man shot, killed at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have arrested a third suspect after a man was shot and killed at a Greensboro apartment complex last month.

Carlton Lashaun White, 32, of Greensboro, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Kim Young Brown.

Officers were called to the Cinnamon Ridge apartments complex, building 8, at 8 Sails Way, at about 3:25 a.m. Jan. 25 after a report of a shooting.

The victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound and died, according to police.

Police arrested two other suspects late last month: William Devon Allen, 32, and Justin Andrew Boggs, 27, both of Greensboro. Each faces a murder charge.