PETA comes after Big Boi for performing in fur coat at Super Bowl halftime show

ATLANTA — Like many others, PETA was not a fan of the Super Bowl LIII halftime show.

They especially took issue with Big Boi’s choice of attire.

The rapper, who might be better known as as one half of Outkast, took the stage in a huge fur coat.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals quickly took to Twitter to criticize the choice.

“Hey @BigBoi!” PETA wrote. “The way you move is horrifying when animals have to DIE for your outfit.”

The tweet was a reference to the Outkast song, “The Way You Move”

Shortly after, the agency launched another tweet.

“If animals have to be murdered for your coat, just choose something else for fox sake,” PETA wrote.

The second message included a picture of Big Boi in the coat beside a fox with the caption, “Who wore it better?”