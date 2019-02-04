× Missing Kentucky mom taken to rural home, police say

Savannah Spurlock, a 22-year-old mother who disappeared in early January, was taken to a home in Kentucky by the three men with whom she was last seen, police revealed Sunday in an exclusive interview with Fox News.

Spurlock was last seen on surveillance video Jan. 4 after leaving a bar in Lexington with three men. Authorities tell Fox News that Spurlock’s last known location was at a home in Garrad County — located in a rural area about 40 miles from the bar.

“We know that she ended up at a home in Garrard County some time after leaving the bar with these three men,” said Lt. Col Rodney Richardson, assistant chief of police with the Richmond Police Department. “They did not know Savannah prior to meeting her at the bar.”

Spurlock, who gave birth to twins in December, was driven from the bar in the backseat of a vehicle with two of the men, while a third man followed in a separate vehicle.

Forensic testing has been done on both vehicles, but officials tell FOX News they are not releasing their findings at this time.

Spurlock’s phone, which has not been located, was turned off around 8:30 a.m. that morning, authorities said.