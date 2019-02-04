Lexington food store celebrates 100 years of business and being run by same family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. – In the heart of Uptown, Conrad and Hinkle Food Market has been operating in the same place, by the same family for 100 years.

"At one time there used to be a store like this on every corner," said Lee Hinkle, who is the third generation of his family to run the store. "I started working here when I was 11 years old."

The family tried to keep the store the way it's always been from the celling to the service. They added a fresh cut meat department in 1938 and not long after added a freezer.

"My Grandfather had that installed," said Lee. "It's the second walk-in freezer in the state of North Carolina."

Lee says success comes from offering a good product at a good price.

"We are known for our homemade pimento cheese and that's been a blessing," he said. "It's my grandmother's recipe."