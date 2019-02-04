Growing High Point completely renovates home that is now almost unrecognizable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Growing High Point is growing their influence. The group known for transforming empty lots into productive community vegetable gardens is now renovating homes.

Their first project is a blue rectangle shaped home with boarded windows on the outside. Inside there are missing fixtures and exposed walls. Skip ahead a few months, the home at 1301 Pershing Street is almost unrecognizable.

"Very exciting to see it all come together," said Patrick Harman, executive director of the Hayden-Harman Foundation.

Growing High Point, along with financial assistance from the City of High Point and manpower from the High Point Community Against Violence, all came together to transform a vacant house, that could have continued to leave a hole in the neighborhood, into a home.

"It's a little bit more proactive and adds value to a neighborhood," Harman said. "Whereas, knocking down a house might add value because you are not next to a house that is dilapidated."

The newly renovated 800-square-foot home has two bedrooms. The home also has new energy friendly windows and a larger bathroom that was built by the High Point Community Against Violence craftsmen.

To help a young family or a retired couple save money, the home comes with a refrigerator, stove, dish washer and a washer, dryer unit.

Iya Chavis lives near the remodeled home and maintains some of the community gardens. When he talks to neighbors at the vegetable garden, they are excited to see positive change.

"I think the neighbors are really, really joyful for someone coming in and improving the neighborhood," Chavis said.

Growing High Point's first home is now on the market and looking for a family. And Growing High Point is looking forward to doing more in the community.

"I think this being our first project for Growing High Point and building High Point, this house will really set it off for us to do other projects like that," Chavis added.

Since January, Growing High Point has turned away several potential landlords. On average, homeowners bring stability and pride to a neighborhood. If you are an interested home buyer, contact Growing High Point at (336) 848-1516.