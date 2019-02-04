Get a behind-the-scenes look at local law enforcement with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Monday is the last day to apply for a behind-the-scenes look at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office is looking for applicants for the Sheriff's Citizens Academy, a spring program designed to give citizens a better understanding of their local law enforcement.

People enrolled in the class will get to see a K-9 demonstration, visit the Greensboro Jail and learn about firearms simulation training systems, as well as other aspects of the sheriff's office.

"By presenting this program, we hope to provide a broad educational experience which will acquaint attending citizens with the mission of sheriff's personnel and the requirements of law to which officers must conform while carrying out their prescribed duties," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

This will be Sheriff Danny Rogers' first academy.

The classes are set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7

Each Thursday for two months, people enrolled in the class will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will also be four Saturday lab classes.

Classes take place at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro with Saturday labs taking place at a variety of locations in the area.

For more information on how to apply, visit the Guilford County Sheriff's Office website.