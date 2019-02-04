Final day: Bennett College to announce if school raised enough to keep accreditation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's make or break for Bennett College as Monday marks the school's final day to reach their $5 million goal.

The historically black women's college has been desperately raising money for six weeks to keep its accreditation.

The $5 million minimum is needed to maintain the school's accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The school's only sanction was due to finances.

The college had raised 95 percent of its goal by its self-imposed deadline of Friday.

At 12 p.m. Monday, Bennett College will hold a news conference to announce whether or not the college reached its goal.

Bennett College President Phyllis Dawkins said she worked everyday since Dec. 11 working to get to this point.

Thousands of people have contributed funds including a massive $1 million pledge from High Point University.

HPU asked their community to raise as much as possible. The university will then round out that donation to an even million.

HPU President Nido Qubein said Bennett is an important institution in the community and he hopes this challenge will help the college not only meet, but go beyond the $5 million goal.

"“High Point University is connected with the United Methodist Church; Bennett College is connected with the United Methodist Church," Quebein said. "It’s a neighboring school. We care deeply that this is one of two HBCUs for women in America, and therefore we wanted to step up."

The college also received half a million from Papa John's and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.