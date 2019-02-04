Edgecombe County sheriff’s office names new K-9 after asking Facebook for help

Photo Gallery
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office’s new K-9-in-training now has a name!
On Jan. 26, the team welcomed in a young female bloodhound and asked the public on Facebook to help choose a good name for her.
On Saturday, the sheriff’s office introduced Penny.
“She will be training hard over the next year to become our first dedicated tracking K-9,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a new Facebook post. “We appreciate the outpouring of support!”
She came to the sheriff’s office from James Lockhard of Northfork Bloodhounds and Tim Braddy of East Coast K-9.
The original post drew in over 1,300 comments and countless name ideas.
