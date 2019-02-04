Crews on scene after van crashes into church building in Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Crews are on the scene after a van crashed into a church building in the Sophia-area of Randolph County on Monday.

It happened on the property of Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church shortly after 3 p.m.

Multiple agencies are on the scene including the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Randolph County EMS, the Guil-Rand Fire Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

One person on the scene was in a stretcher. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

FOX8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.