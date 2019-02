× Burlington man charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, according to Burlington police.

Zachary O’Neal Bowe, 23, of Burlington, is charged with indecent liberties with a minor.

Bowe was arrested after police learned of the assault on Sunday.

He is being held on a $50,000 secured bond at Alamance County Jail.