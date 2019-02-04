Bennett College successfully raises well over $5 million needed to save the school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bennett College successfully met its $5 million goal, a crucial milestone to safeguard the college's accreditation.

The news came at a Monday news conference after Bennett College President Phyllis Dawkin expressed her gratitude to the 11,000 donors who helped reach this goal.

Dawkins said that, as of Monday, the college raised $8.2 million.

At the news conference, High Point University President Nido Qubein handed over a slew of high-bill donations, adding up to hundreds of thousands of dollars, from various bodies he and the university are associated with before finally presenting a $1 million check from the school.

Kwanza Jones also announced a $1 million donation as well.

The historically black women's college has been desperately raising money for six weeks to keep its accreditation.

The $5 million minimum is needed to maintain the school's accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The school's only sanction was due to finances.

Dawkins previously said she worked everyday since Dec. 11 working to raise the funds.

Thousands of people have contributed funds.

HPU asked their community to raise as much as possible. The university planned to then round out that donation to an even million.

Qubein said Bennett is an important institution in the community and he hopes this challenge will help the college not only meet, but go beyond the $5 million goal.

"High Point University is connected with the United Methodist Church; Bennett College is connected with the United Methodist Church," Quebein said. "It’s a neighboring school. We care deeply that this is one of two HBCUs for women in America, and therefore we wanted to step up."

The college also received half a million from Papa John's and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.