Asheboro man arrested after stealing Randolph County Sheriff patrol car

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An Asheboro man was arrested Sunday after police say he stole a Randoph County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, according to a press release.

Asheboro Police Department first reported that the patrol car had been wrecked and abandoned on New Bern Avenue.

Authorities discovered that the car had been stolen from an employee’s house by a family member, while the employee was out of town.

The suspect found the spare key to the patrol car hidden in the house and drove it without the employee’s knowledge.

The employee identified the suspect as 17-year-old Jaylen Portis who was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, hit/run fail to stop/property damage, no operator’s license and injury to personal property.

The patrol car is a total loss.

Portis was later located on Worth Street in Asheboro and arrested. He was taken to the hospital by deputies, treated and released.

Portis is currently in the Chatham County Jail under $8,000 secured bond. He is scheduled for court at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.