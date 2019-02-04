× 5 cases of ‘whooping cough’ confirmed at schools in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. – Five cases of pertussis – also known as “whooping cough” – were confirmed at schools in Moore County on Monday.

The identified cases are all Moore County School System students attending West End Elementary School, Southern Pines Primary School, and Pinecrest High School.

Pertussis is a highly contagious bacterial disease that causes uncontrollable, violent coughing that may last for weeks. It can live on surfaces such as desks, but it’s nearly always spread through direct contact like coughing and sneezing.

The students who were diagnosed are all being treated, according to school and Moore County Health Department officials.

The Moore County Health Department urges all residents, especially infants and young children, to be current on their immunizations.