3 residents of an NC nursing home sent to hospital after fire

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Three residents were sent to the hospital after a fire sparked at a nursing home in Wake Forest, according to WNCN.

Before 8 a.m. Monday, fire crews responded to the Hillside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 968 Wait Ave.

Crews managed to contain the fire to one room while sheltering residents in place.

One person was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, WNCN reports. The other two were transported for smoke inhalation.