2 more suspects arrested in homicide investigation where 2 bodies were found following apartment fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two more suspects have been arrested after two bodies were found following an apartment fire in Greensboro last month.

Damian Roger Verwey, 30, and Rebecka Ellen Willard, 33, were both arrested Monday in Muskegon, Mich. and held on fugitive of justice warrants.

Pending charges for each include two charges of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and kidnapping.

Chris Adrean Collins, 18, of Greensboro, was arrested last month and faces charges in the deaths of Kevin Hugh Moore, 55, of Greensboro, and Lewis Franklin Humphrey, 44, of Greensboro.

Police were called to 703 Summit Avenue, Apt 5. At about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23 in response to a fire.

Collins is accused of stealing an iPhone from Moore and a Mastercard from Humphrey before allegedly assaulting them with an unknown weapon “capable of inflicting penetrating traumatic injuries.”

He then allegedly set the apartment on fire. Moore owned the apartment. His body was found in the apartment during the investigation.

Collins has been jailed without bond on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, arson and kidnapping.