× Woman accused in death of 14-day-old baby; child allegedly given ‘lethal dose of methadone’

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – A Wisconsin woman faces charges after her 14-day-old infant died from an apparent opioid overdose.

WDJT reported that Amanda-Linn Tanski, 30, of Cudahy, Wisc., faces charges of first-degree reckless homicide in the Dec. 19 death. She made her first appearance in Milwaukee Circuit Court on Saturday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the child died of acute methadone intoxication, according to a criminal complaint.

Tanski admitted to receiving methadone treatments at the time of the child’s death, according to the complaint.

She has been jailed under a $100,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing planned for Thursday.

This is the tenth child under the age of five to die of an opioid overdose in the last three years in Milwaukee County, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.