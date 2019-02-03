× Student athletes evacuate charter bus before it bursts into flames in North Carolina

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. — A team of student athletes from Virginia evacuated a charter bus before it went up in flames, according to WTVD.

Forty-one college athletes from Hampton University were on board riding back Saturday night following a track meet at the University of South Carolina.

The driver of the bus helped evacuate the bus before it burst into flames, according to Wilson County Emergency Management. Thanks to a quick evacuation, there were no injuries.

A new bus was reported to have been sent from Virginia to get the students back home.