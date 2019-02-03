× SpongeBob (briefly) appears in Super Bowl LIII halftime show after nearly 1 million sign petition to honor creator Stephen Hillenburg

ATLANTA — Maroon 5 headlined the Super Bowl LIII halftime show, along with Travis Scott and Big Boi, in Atlanta on Sunday night.

The band also included a clip of Spongebob Squarepants in their show after nearly a million fans have signed a change.org petition for a SpongeBob tribute in honor of SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg.

Hillenburg died of Lou Gehrig’s disease at age 57 in November of last year.

“As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show,” the petition read.

A clip from ‘Sweet Victory’ briefly popped up with SpongeBob opening up for rapper Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode.”

SpongBob’s short Super Bowl performance drew mixed reactions on social media.

they really showed us all spongebob and then didn’t play sweet victory pic.twitter.com/8ELYbXZkSG — NC 👑🎄 (@NCommentarys) February 4, 2019

so they showed a couple of seconds of SpongeBob, but they didn't play Sweet Victory? pic.twitter.com/cv8Sdf7l7x — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 4, 2019