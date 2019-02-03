SpongeBob (briefly) appears in Super Bowl LIII halftime show after nearly 1 million sign petition to honor creator Stephen Hillenburg

ATLANTA — Maroon 5 headlined the Super Bowl LIII halftime show, along with Travis Scott and Big Boi, in Atlanta on Sunday night.

The band also included a clip of Spongebob Squarepants in their show after nearly a million fans have signed a change.org petition for a SpongeBob tribute in honor of SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg.

Hillenburg died of Lou Gehrig’s disease at age 57 in November of last year.

“As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show,” the petition read.

A clip from ‘Sweet Victory’ briefly popped up with SpongeBob opening up for rapper Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode.”

SpongBob’s short Super Bowl performance drew mixed reactions on social media.