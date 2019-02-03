× Someone in Surry County just bought a $50,000 lottery ticket and one worth $2 million sold in western NC

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Powerball ticket sold in Hendersonville won $2 million in Saturday night’s drawing, according to a press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The $2 million ticket was sold at the Publix on Greenville HIghway in Hendersonville. The winning numbers were 10-17-18-43-65 for the white balls and 13 for the red Powerball. The North Carolina win of $2 million was the largest prize won nationally in Saturday’s drawing.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn to win $1 million. Because someone added the extra $1 Power Play feature, the prize doubled to $2 million. The lucky ticket beat odds of 1 in 11.7 million.

A second big Powerball win occurred in the small community of Ararat in Surry County where a $50,000 ticket was sold at the Lil Mtn Cupboard on Little Mountain Road. That ticket matched four of the white balls and the red Powerball drawn, beating odds of 1 in 913,129.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

No one won Saturday’s Powerball jackpot. The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will climb to $204 million, worth $124.2 million cash.