Officer who survived being shot in face last year killed in crash during funeral procession

BATON ROUGE, La. – A Louisiana police officer who survived being shot in the face last year died after his motorcycle was hit during a funeral procession.

WBRZ reported that 31-year-old Shane Totty died after he was escorting a funeral procession and a pickup truck pulled out in front of his motorcycle.

It happened Friday afternoon in Baton Rouge and Totty was rushed to the hospital where he eventually died.

Totty survived being shot in the face last year while responding to a shooting in Baton Rouge, according to the Advocate. He made a full recovery and returned to work.

He was also reportedly a new father to a baby girl and was planning a wedding for his fiancé.

“Life was good for him. He had survived this near-death experience and everything was positive and going his way,” said Capt. Don Kelly, according to Fox News. “How tragic that everything could be taken away in the blink of an eye. We’re all hurting.”