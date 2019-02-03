Man holds 3 suspects at gunpoint after they allegedly break into his parents’ home in Asheboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. – A man held three people at gunpoint after they allegedly broke into his parents’ Asheboro home.

Steve Routh ordered the three suspects to the ground after the allegedly broke into the home on McKnight Street on Sunday afternoon.

Routh watches after the home for his mother and father. He said he got a call from his neighbor who asked him if anyone was supposed to be there.

That’s when Routh came over, ordered the suspects to the ground and called police.

The suspects were ages 14, 15 and 17 years old, according to Routh. Police called the parents of the minors and took the 17-year-old into custody.

The suspects did not get away with anything of value, but the inside of the home was damaged.