Local woman who learned to crochet from her grandmother can turn anything into a hat

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Mandy Wines was only 9 years old when she learned to crochet from watching her grandmother and she wasn’t instantly hooked.

“My children are my inspiration,” she said. “I started out making these crazy hats for them and people would say ‘oh can you make me one of these’ and things kind of exploded from there.”

Mandy discovered she can turn simple string into anything.

“I’ve been able to look at something I like and make it happen,” she said. “I actually look at some of these things and say did I really make this?”

You name it and she's made it into a hat.

“I’m always thinking of the next creation," she said.

While she sits down with her crochet hook and a hank of yarn her mind is busier than her hands and her Grandmother is not far from her thoughts either.

“I'm sure she's looking down and proud," Wines said.

You can find her work on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mandymade4me/