Garage full of antique, hot rod cars goes up in flames in North Carolina fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – A garage full of antique and hot rod cars went up in flames Sunday afternoon in Rowan County.

WSOC reported that fire officials responded to a three-alarm fire just after 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Yost Road.

Fire officials were able to get 14 of the cars out of the garage with minor damage. The fire burned half of the roof of the garage, which collapsed on three cars.

Investigators said a man was staying in a camper parked next to the garage when the camper caught fire and the flames spread to the garage.

Fourteen fire departments helped control the fire. Officials said the fire is still under investigation. There were no injuries, but the camper is a total loss.