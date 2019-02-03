Crews work to put out late night house fire in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Crews worked to put out a fire at a vacant home late Saturday night in Winston-Salem, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Bowen Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. and had the situation under control shortly later.

Nobody was hurt and it remains uncertain what caused the fire or how much damage there was.

A brief video posted to the Winston-Salem Fire Department's Twitter page shows flames coming from the upper portion of the home.