Bow Wow starts talking football after being questioned on video about his alleged fight with woman

ATLANTA – Bow Wow spoke to someone on video after being arrested following an apparent fight with a woman, but the rapper refused to talk about it.

TMZ obtained video of someone questioning Bow Wow about the arrest, but the rapper instead wanted to talk about sports.

“I’m going to say one thing,” said Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Gregory Moss. “Atlanta is a great city. That’s my response.”

Moss went on to say that the Atlanta Falcons were going to win the Super Bowl on Sunday and wide receiver Julio Jones was going to catch two touchdowns.

WSB reported that Moss was in a fight in Midtown Atlanta at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday after being in a fight with a woman.

Both the rapper and the woman, identified as Leslie Holden, suffered minor injuries. Responding officers said the woman told them Moss had assaulted her, but the rapper said the woman had assaulted him.

“Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery,” Atlanta Police Officer Jarius Daugherty said in a statement.

Moss was released after posting an $8,000 bond. He lives in Atlanta and had been promoting a Super Bowl pop-up shop event on Twitter for his mother on Friday and Saturday.

Moss announced in 2016 that he was retiring from rap, years after starting out as a 13-year-old rapper called “Lil’ Bow Wow.”

The Falcons are not playing in the Super Bowl.