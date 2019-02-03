× Babysitter indicted on 2 dozen counts of child sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man who worked as a babysitter has been arrested on multiple child sex abuse charges.

KPTV reported that Stacy Lee Curtiss, 33, was indicted on 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, 14 counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and one count of encouraging the sexual assault of an animal.

Curtiss pleaded not guilty last week to the charges. His next court date is planned for March 12.

Curtiss was “unlawfully and knowingly in possession of and developed, duplicated and/or disseminated multiple visual recordings of sexually explicit conduct involving a child, and disregarded the fact that the images involved child abuse,” according to an indictment filed in Multnomah County Court on Friday.

The crimes allegedly happened between September 2017 and June 2018.

Curtiss said he worked as a nanny until May 2018, and “was a nanny for many, many years,” according to court documents.