4-year-old boy accidentally shoots his pregnant mother in the face

KING COUNTY, Wash. – A 4-year-old boy accidentally shot his pregnant mother in the face Saturday in Washington state, according to NBC News.

Officials said the boy was in his mother’s bedroom and found a fully loaded and unsecured handgun under the bed’s mattress.

The mother is eight months pregnant and was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

The mother was listed as being in stable condition. There is no word on the condition of her unborn child. Her name has not been released.

Deputies said the shooting was unintentional.