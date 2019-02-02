× World War I grenade found in shipment of potatoes

HONG KONG — War relics are often discovered in unusual places, but few finds are as unexpected as this one.

A German-made grenade from World War I was discovered in Hong Kong on Saturday among a shipment of potatoes, police have said.

The shipment had come from France, headed for an industrial estate that includes a potato chip factory.

“The grenade was imported from France together with the other potatoes,” Superintendent Wong Ho Hon Wilfred told media Saturday.

It was in a “stable condition because it had been previously discharged, but it had failed to detonate at the time of discharge,” he added.

Police detonated the grenade on site at the industrial estate, which contains a factory for the Calbee brand snack company, posting a video of the procedure online.

Calbee Four Seasons Company Limited could not be immediately reached for comment.