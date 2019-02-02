× Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says it wasn’t him in blackface, KKK yearbook photo and he won’t resign

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has told a source he now believes it is not him in a racist yearbook photo and that he has no recollection of taking the photo, according a top Virginia Democratic source who spoke to the governor on Saturday.

Northam told the source he was in touch with some of his former medical school colleagues who said they believed many of the pictures in the yearbook were mixed up.

Northam did not recall the picture being taken, he told the source, and said he was not involved in the production of the yearbook.

Northam also told the source he is not going to resign.

The New York Times first reported Northam was making calls.

This contradicts what Northam said last night in his statement: “Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive.”