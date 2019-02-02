Tyler Bova crowned ‘Coming Home King’ at Trinity High School months after wreck killed his family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINITY, N.C. – Tyler Bova, a Randolph County teenager who was injured in a car wreck that killed his family last year, was crowned "Coming Home King" at Trinity High School.

Video shows Bova walking with a cane and being crowned at the school’s basketball court on Friday.

After a lengthy hospital stay and daily physical therapy, Bova is working out three times a week with his baseball coach, Ryan Spencer, to keep progressing.

“I know that my mom and dad and brother would want me to keep on going,” he previously told FOX8.

The Bova family was on a road trip across the country when they crashed in Scipio, Utah on June 19, 2018. Tyler’s mother, father and brother all died. Tyler spent months recovering in the hospital.

The woman who hit the Bova family’s vehicle was arrested and faces multiple charges.