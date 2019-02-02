Revolutionary War statue, Confederate monument vandalized in Wilkesboro

WILKESBORO, N.C. – Police in Wilkesboro are looking for whoever vandalized a Revolutionary War statue and a Confederate memorial sometime overnight on Friday.

A statue of Benjamin Cleveland, a colonel in the North Carolina militia during the War of Independence, is covered in red spray paint with the word “Genocide” on the front and back of its base.

A memorial for Wilkes County Confederate soldiers was also vandalized with the word “attack” in large red letters.

The Confederate monument in downtown Winston-Salem has been vandalized on two separate occasions. It was ordered to be removed but is still standing as of Saturday.

Anyone with any information on the Wilkesboro case can call Wilkesboro police at (336) 666-7277 or anonymously at (336) 667-8900.