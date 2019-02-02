× Rapper Bow Wow and a woman were both arrested after police said they were in a fight

ATLANTA – Rapper Bow Wow has been arrested after authorities said he was in a fight with a woman in Atlanta.

WSB reported that the 31-year-old rap musician, whose real name is Shad Gregory Moss, was in a fight in Midtown Atlanta at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

Both the rapper and the woman suffered minor injuries. Responding officers said the woman told them Moss had assaulted her, but the rapper said the woman had assaulted him.

“Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery,” Daugherty said in a statement.

Moss was jailed in Fulton County under an $8,000 signature bond. He lives in Atlanta and had been promoting a Super Bowl pop-up shop event on Twitter for his mother on Friday and Saturday.

Moss announced in 2016 that he was retiring from rap, years after starting out as a 13-year-old rapper called “Lil’ Bow Wow.”