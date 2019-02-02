Pink’s husband defends teaching his daughter to shoot rifles

Pop music star Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, took to Instagram to defend his choice in teaching his daughter how to learn to fire a gun.

KSTU reported that Hart said on Instagram that his daughter started to learn to shoot at the age of three. He said no one in his family hunts, but they enjoy the sport of shooting firearms.

“I’m raising the kids with knowledge of fire arms, how to handle them, shoot them, store them, and avoid them in uneducated hands,” Hart said. “#knowledgeispower”

