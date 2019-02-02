× Greensboro police warn of new ATM skimmer threat

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro police are warning the public about a new threat involving ATM card skimmers.

Police were called to the area of Randleman Road on Thursday after an ATM skimmer was placed inside a card reader, designed to steal credit and debit card information.

“These skimmers are designed to steal the account information from the user’s card which is then downloaded to a computer and can be re-coded into ‘cloned’ or counterfeit debit cards and used by the perpetrators,” police said in a press release. “Data can also be used directly for on-line purchases or sold to data collectors overseas.”

Officers said that people should make sure they are monitoring their bank account for any purchases they don’t recognize, no matter how small.

If anyone sees an ATM that looks like its been tampered with, they can call 911 or the police.