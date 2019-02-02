× Fruit distributed at North Carolina stores included in multi-state recall over listeria concern

Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi has been recalled in multiple states due to a listeria concern, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. of Yonkers, New York, is recalling 1,727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1,207 of fresh nectarines and 365 cartons of fresh plums.

The fruit could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women and can cause healthy people to have a high fever, headache, nausea, diarrhea or abdominal pain.

No illnesses have been reported. The recall came after a routine sampling program by the packing house which revealed that the finished products had the bacteria.

The peaches, nectarines and plums were distributed in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia.

The peaches and nectarines are sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country of origin of Chile.

The peaches, nectarines and plums sold at ALDI are packaged in a 2-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304.

The nectarines sold at Costco are packaged in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090212.

People who bought the fruit can return it for a full refund. Anyone with any information can contact Jac. Vandenberg at compliance@jacvandenberg.com.