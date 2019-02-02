× Climber falls 100 to 150 feet from North Carolina mountain, another climber was reportedly stuck

BREVARD, N.C. – A climber fell between 100 to 150 feet off a North Carolina mountain and another climber is reportedly stuck on a rock.

The Transylvania County Rescue Squad posted to Facebook on Saturday evening that crews had “made contact” with the person who fell. Authorities are still looking for the person on the side of the rock.

There is no word on who the victims are, why they fell or their current conditions.

A rescue squad spokesperson told WLOS that the climber’s fall was “more of a tumbling fall, not a free fall.”

Looking Glass Rock is in the Appalachian Mountains of western North Carolina within Pisgah National Forest, about 25 miles southwest of Asheville.