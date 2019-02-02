Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. – An Asheboro bar can no longer serve alcohol after repeated violence and public safety concerns following a shooting last weekend, according to officials.

Freewayz Sports Bar at 1512 Zoo Parkway has surrendered its ABC permits to North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Officers were called to Freewayz shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday where police said the victim was shot in the parking lot.

The victim was identified as Robin Pierre Moore, 43, of Candor. His injuries were not life-threatening.

There were several fights in the parking lot and multiple shots fired, but Moore was the only one injured by gunfire, according to Asheboro police.

Authorities have identified 16-year-old Camarius Phillips, of Candor, as the primary suspect in the shooting. He is still wanted on multiple felony charges.

Officials believe the owner of Freewayz let Phillips drink alcohol at the bar on the night of the shooting.

This is the second time police have been called to Freewayz on a report of a shooting in the five months its been open, according to Public Safety officials.

ALE special agents have also made multiple drug arrests at the business.