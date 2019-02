× 1 person injured after shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – One person was injured in a shooting in High Point on Saturday, according to police.

Officers were called to the shooting at English Road and Barker Avenue where one victim was found with injuries.

Police have not released the name of the victim or extent of the injuries. There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

The scene was cleared at about 5 p.m.