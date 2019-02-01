Woman accused of posing as a Walgreens pharmacist and handling more than 700,000 prescriptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – A woman is accused of posing a Walgreens pharmacist for a decade and handling more than 700,000 prescriptions.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Kim T. Le handled hundreds of thousands of prescriptions while she worked as a pharmacist at three Walgreens stores in the Bay Area.

Le ordered medications, supervised pharmacy technicians, administered vaccination and counseled patients. But she wasn’t a licensed pharmacist.

She allegedly signed off on or dispensed more than 700,000 prescription between 2006 and 2017, which included controlled substances.

Le was allegedly caught after inspectors discovered in 2017 that one of the pharmacy’s she worked at dispensed prescriptions for alprazolam but did not fully meet state requirements.

Le allegedly told authorities that she had a pharmacy degree from Creighton University, but officials said the school had no record of her.

The state Board of Pharmacy in California plans to determine if the three Walgreens stores she worked at should have their pharmacy licenses revoked or suspended.