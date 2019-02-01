× US Customs and Border Protections makes largest fentanyl bust in history

TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protections officers landed what the agency is calling the largest fentanyl seizure in their history.

Officers at the Nogales Commercial Facility seized 650 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine, adding up to a worth of $4.6 million.

The agency found the drugs as a 26-year-old man from Mexico allegedly attempted to traffic them into the United States through he Port of Nogales on Saturday. He was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute and is being held in federal custody.

A CBP narcotics division canine first noticed the hidden haul in a truck loaded up with cucumbers and alerted officers.

Officers found more 400 packages hidden in a special floor compartment of the trailer.

The seizure included nearly 254 pounds of fentanyl, worth about $3.5 million, and nearly 395 pounds of methamphetamine, worth about $1.1 million.

The bust marks the largest seizure of fentanyl in U.S. Customs and Border Protections history, and the third largest methamphetamine bust at an Arizona port.

“I want to express my gratitude to the CBP officers involved in this case and Nogales personnel who selflessly perform their duties with dedication, vigilance, and professional even during a funding hiatus,” said Nogales Area Port Director Michael Humphries. “Opioids pose a real danger to every community in America and are having fatal consequences across our nation. This past weekend our CBP officers were able to stop an enormous amount of these deadly narcotics from hitting our streets.”